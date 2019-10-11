Greetings to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The resolution of the National Assembly speaks for your high political authority and acknowledgment of your contribution to handling current issues of the country’s socioeconomic development.

Russia assigns high priority to strengthening its strategic partnership with Cuba. I am confident that your upcoming visit to Russia will further expand our mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various areas.

Please accept my heartfelt wishes of success in the demanding role of head of state. I wish you good health and wellbeing.”

MIL OSI