Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, September 2019

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

2018

January – december 2018

2019

January

September

January

March

June

August

September

A. Average interest rates in Belarusian rubles

1. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

up to 1 year

5.75

6.67

6.61

6.97

7.74

7.71

7.51

7.16

over 1 year

7.37

7.22

7.40

8.35

8.74

10.60

8.39

7.80

natural persons

demand

0.19

0.17

0.26

0.19

0.64

0.36

0.42

0.23

up to 1 year

6.63

8.63

8.20

8.72

8.82

9.03

8.82

8.79

over 1 year

10.00

10.72

11.13

11.85

12.21

12.62

12.38

12.06

2. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

11.62

11.30

11.30

11.13

11.21

11.34

11.31

11.15

over 1 year

11.41

10.81

10.61

10.78

10.46

10.77

10.54

10.30

natural persons

up to 1 year

9.61

8.44

9.03

9.13

9.55

9.33

8.84

8.62

over 1 year

11.42

11.40

11.32

10.89

11.44

11.75

11.36

10.90

B. Average interest rates in foreign exchange

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

0.20

0.10

0.12

0.20

0.20

–

0.10

–

up to 1 year

1.62

0.81

1.20

0.98

1.59

1.05

0.92

1.11

over 1 year

1.86

1.54

1.43

1.61

1.65

0.75

1.46

0.97

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

up to 1 year

0.67

0.68

0.65

0.76

0.79

0.77

0.72

0.59

over 1 year

1.62

1.68

1.64

2.23

2.36

2.36

1.96

1.72

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

5.23

4.49

4.68

4.28

4.26

4.42

4.47

4.66

over 1 year

6.29

5.85

5.82

6.05

5.34

5.40

5.40

5.05

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.

MIL OSI