Meeting of CIS Heads of State Council

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The CIS leaders will review this year’s results of their cooperation in trade, the economy and social development, as well as foreign policy and security. They are to sign a number of multilateral documents.

Taking part in the meeting are President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Berdimuhamedov GurbangulyPresident of Turkmenistan , Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan Pashinyan NikolPrime Minister of the Republic of Armenia , President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Aliyev IlhamPresident of Azerbaijan , President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko Lukashenko AlexanderPresident of Belarus , President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Tokayev Kassym-JomartPresident of the Republic of Kazakhstan , President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov Jeenbekov SooronbayPresident of Kyrgyzstan , President of Moldova Igor Dodon Dodon IgorPresident of Moldova , President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon Rahmon EmomaliPresident of Tajikistan and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev Mirziyoyev ShavkatPresident of Uzbekistan , as well as Executive Secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergei Lebedev.

MIL OSI