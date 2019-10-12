Greetings to XXX VTB Kremlin Cup International Tennis Tournament

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over the years, your prestigious tournament has firmly established itself in the sports calendar, making an unparalleled contribution to popularising tennis in Russia, and creating a constellation of brilliant superstars in the tennis firmament. The competition is justly praised for its excellent organisation, cutting-edge sports infrastructure and famous participants. It invariably turns into a real festival for the fans of tennis, a spectacular, beautiful and exciting game.

In this connection I want to note the great and fruitful efforts by Shamil Tarpishchev, a true architect of this impressive athletic project, and other current representatives and veterans of Russian tennis who do much to train new champions and winners.”

MIL OSI