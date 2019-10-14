Bank of Russia Bulletin released (09.10.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 67 (2119) of 9 October 2019 has been released.

The issue publishes information about the National Financial Board meeting, the decisions of the Bank of Russia Board of Directors on the credit ratings established in accordance with Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4297-U, dated 22 February 2017, and Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4298-U, dated 22 February 2017, and the list of credit institutions with appointed authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia.

The Credit Institutions section publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-2275, dated 01.10.2019, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration to manage the Nizhny Novgorod-based credit institution JSC CB Assotsiatsiya;

No. OD-2302, dated 04.10.2019, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration to manage the Moscow-based credit institution JSC NBCO PCC;

No. OD-2308, dated 04.10.2019, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration to manage the St. Petersburg-based credit institution Bank IBSP (JSC).

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Instruction No. 198-I, dated 6 June 2019, ‘On the Required Ratios of Non-bank Credit Institutions Authorised to Carry out Funds Transfers Without Opening Bank Accounts and Other Related Bank Transactions, and the Supervision over Their Compliance by the Bank of Russia’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 07.10.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5150-U, dated 22 May 2019, ‘On the Procedure for Microfinance Organisations to Submit Notifications Containing Restricted Information to the Bank of Russia’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 02.10.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5163-U, dated 6 June 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 646-P, Dated 4 July 2018, ‘On the Methodology for Measuring Credit Institution Capital (Basel III)’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 03.10.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5215-U, dated 22 July 2019, ‘On the Forms, Timeframes and Procedure for Compiling and Submitting Reports of Agricultural Consumer Credit Cooperatives to the Bank of Russia’ (becomes effective from 1 January 2020; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 30.09.2019);

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-05-35/76, dated 2 October 2019, ‘On Communicating to an Individual Borrower Information on the Value of the Debt Burden Ratio Calculated for This Borrower in the Process of Decision-making on the Extension of a Loan or Expansion of its Limit’.

The issue publishes the list of Bank of Russia regulations, instructions, letters and methodological recommendations as well as analytical, reference and statistical materials published in the Bank of Russia Bulletin in 2019 Q3.

09 October 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

