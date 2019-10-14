Greetings to Chairman of Austrian People’s Party Sebastian Kurz

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

14 October 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Chairman of the Austrian People’s Party Sebastian Kurz on a convincing victory of his party at the 2019 Austrian legislative election.

“Of course, this is your personal success, the result of your forward-looking policy and dynamic style of management,” the head of state emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked that the trust of voters testified to the broad support of the program of the Austrian People’s Party, resolute and pragmatic steps of the previous government to develop the country’s economy, improve people’s wellbeing, strengthen the authority of the state on the international arena.

“Belarus is prepared for productive cooperation with the new government for the sake of the further enhancement of Belarus-Austria relations,” the message of greetings reads.

