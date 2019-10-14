Greetings to Miguel Diaz-Canel on election as Cuba President

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

14 October 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez on election as Cuba President.

“I am convinced that you will manage to preserve and multiply the achievements of the Cuban state, become a guarantor of protection of people’s interests, that you will do your best to assert Cuba’s right for independent development,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked that Minsk is keeping an appreciative eye on important transformations in Cuba which are going on with ultimate support and participation of all people. The head of state is convinced that the results of these processes will promote sustainable progress.

“I reaffirm that Belarus is a good and reliable friend for Cuba. I hope that productive and mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation will remain increasingly vibrant,” the President emphasized.

MIL OSI