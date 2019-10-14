Russian-Saudi Economic Council meeting

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

During his state visit to Saudi Arabia, Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud Al Saud Mohammad bin SalmanCrown Prince of Saudi Arabia attended the first meeting of the Russian-Saudi Economic Council.

The President emphasised that he considers Saudi Arabia to be one of Russia’s leading economic partners, and believes that the Russian-Saudi Economic Council offers a great opportunity for a direct dialogue between business representatives of both countries.

The President noted successful bilateral cooperation in energy, industry, transport, banking, digital technology and space exploration.

In addition, Vladimir Putin considers cooperation in agriculture to be important. He said agreements on expanding distribution of Russian agricultural products to Saudi Arabia have already been reached.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Your Highness, colleagues and friends,

I am happy to welcome the participants of the first meeting of the Russian-Saudi Economic Council.

Key ministers from the economic bloc and representatives of the largest Russian and Saudi companies that make a real contribution to building bilateral trade and investment cooperation have gathered in this hall.

No doubt, all of you are united by your interest in further strengthening business ties and implementing new mutually beneficial joint projects.

I would like to note that in the past few years relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia have been developing dynamically in many areas, primarily, trade and the economy. Last year trade increased by 15 percent and grew by another 38 percent in the January-July period. On the whole, Saudi Arabia has become Russia’s leading partner in the Arab world.

This is why I consider the forming of the Russian-Saudi Economic Council useful and timely and a venue in which the business circles of both countries can conduct a direct and regular dialogue.

During today’s constructive, businesslike talks with the King of Saudi Arabia and the Crown Prince we agreed to do all we could to encourage business initiatives aimed at expanding trade. We will set this goal before the joint Inter-Governmental Commission.

To be continued.

