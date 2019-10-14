Vladimir Putin arrived in Saudi Arabia on a state visit

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Riyadh will host talks between the President of Russia and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Al Saud Salman bin AbdulazizKing of Saudi Arabia of Saudi Arabia. The talks will focus, among other things, on coordinating measures to stabilise oil prices, as well as the situation in Syria and the Persian Gulf region, and the Palestinian-Israeli settlement.

In addition, the leaders will discuss building up their multi-dimensional cooperation in various areas, such as energy, agriculture, industry and military-technical cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

It is expected that the parties will have a detailed exchange of views on current international issues, with an emphasis on the state of affairs in the Middle East and North Africa.

As part of the visit, Vladimir Putin will attend the first meeting of the Russian-Saudi Economic Council and meet with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud.

Following the visit, a package of bilateral documents will be signed, including both interagency and commercial agreements.

