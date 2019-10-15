Ambassador of Belarus V.Rybak presents copies of the Credentials to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On October 15, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Turkey, Viktor Rybak, presented copies of his Credentials to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Sedat Onal.

During the meeting, the parties noted the high level of Belarusian-Turkish political relations, the importance of implementing the agreements reached during the official visit of the President of the Republic of Belarus to Turkey in April 2019. The interlocutors discussed the whole range of issues of bilateral cooperation with an emphasis on the economic component, including the prospects for the implementation of assembly production of Belarusian tractors in Kırıkkale and the organization of a river cargo delivery route between Belarus and Turkey. The need for further expansion of humanitarian contacts and interaction in the cultural and tourism spheres was emphasized.



