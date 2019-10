Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

15-10-2019

On October 15, 2019 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, met with the Head of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Election Observation Mission, Cornelia Willemien Anke Jonker.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a range of issues related to the ODIHR international observation.

