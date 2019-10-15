List of systemically important credit institutions approved (14.10.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

List of systemically important credit institutions approved

In accordance with Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 3737-U, dated 22 July 2015, ‘On the Methodology for Determining Systemically Important Credit Institutions’, the Bank of Russia has approved the list of systemically important credit institutions. Below is the updated list of such banks, which account for over 60% of total assets of the Russian banking sector.

No.

Name of credit institution

Registration No.

1

JSC UniCredit Bank

1

2

GAZPROMBANK (JSC)

354

3

VTB Bank (PJSC)

1000

4

JSC ALFA-BANK

1326

5

PJSC Sberbank

1481

6

PJSC CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW

1978

7

PJSC Bank FC Otkritie

2209

8

PJSC ROSBANK

2272

9

PJSC Promsvyazbank

3251

10

JSC Raiffeisenbank

3292

11

JSC Russian Agricultural Bank

3349

14 October 2019

