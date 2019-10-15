List of systemically important credit institutions approved (14.10.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English
List of systemically important credit institutions approved
In accordance with Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 3737-U, dated 22 July 2015, ‘On the Methodology for Determining Systemically Important Credit Institutions’, the Bank of Russia has approved the list of systemically important credit institutions. Below is the updated list of such banks, which account for over 60% of total assets of the Russian banking sector.
No.
Name of credit institution
Registration No.
1
JSC UniCredit Bank
1
2
GAZPROMBANK (JSC)
354
3
VTB Bank (PJSC)
1000
4
JSC ALFA-BANK
1326
5
PJSC Sberbank
1481
6
PJSC CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW
1978
7
PJSC Bank FC Otkritie
2209
8
PJSC ROSBANK
2272
9
PJSC Promsvyazbank
3251
10
JSC Raiffeisenbank
3292
11
JSC Russian Agricultural Bank
3349
14 October 2019
