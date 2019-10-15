On October 16, Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on flood relief in Irkutsk Region and Far East

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Following a series of working trips and meetings, the President has given a list of instructions to the Government, the implementation of which will be discussed at the Kremlin this Wednesday. The participants are expected to discuss the current situation with payments to the victims, the construction and repairs of housing, the current condition of social and transport infrastructure facilities, preparations for the upcoming winter season and other topical issues.

The main reports will be delivered by Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko Mutko VitalyDeputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation , Minister of Construction and Housing and Utilities Vladimir Yakushev Yakushev VladimirMinister of Construction and Housing and Utilities , and Irkutsk Region Governor Sergei Levchenko Levchenko SergeiGovernor of Irkutsk Region via videoconference.

Vladimir Putin keeps recovery operations in the Far East and the Irkutsk Region that suffered from the floods under constant control. He has made several trips to the affected areas and met with local residents.

The meeting will also be attended by Deputy Prime Minister – Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev Trutnev YuryDeputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation – Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District , Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Siberian Federal District Sergei Menyailo Menyailo SergeiPresidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Siberian Federal District , heads of the Emergencies Ministry, Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, Transport Ministry, Ministry of Construction and Housing and Utilities, Education Ministry, and Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. The governors of the Primorye Territory, the Khabarovsk Territory, the Amur Region and the Jewish Autonomous Region are expected to take part in the meeting via videoconference.

