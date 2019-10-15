State visit to the United Arab Emirates

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The official meeting ceremony between the President of Russia and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi took place before the talks.

Topics on the agenda included the further development of bilateral cooperation in trade, the economy and investment as well as major international and regional issues.

A package of documents was signed following the talks.

The programme of the visit includes a joint participation by Vladimir Putin and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Al Nahyan Mohammed bin ZayedCrown Prince of Abu Dhabi in a meeting with representatives of business circles of Russia and the UAE.

