Flood response meeting

Vladimir Putin held a meeting on dealing with the aftermath of the floods in Irkutsk Region and Russia’s Far East. The discussion covered the progress made to implement a series of instructions issued by the President.

The participants discussed payouts to the victims, construction and overhaul of housing, the current condition of social facilities and the transport infrastructure, as well as preparations for the autumn and winter season and other important matters.

Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Government Commission on Flood Response Vitaly Mutko Mutko VitalyDeputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation , Minister of Construction and Housing and Utilities Vladimir Yakushev Yakushev VladimirMinister of Construction and Housing and Utilities and Governor of Irkutsk Region Sergei Levchenko Levchenko SergeiGovernor of Irkutsk Region , who took part in the meeting via videoconference, made reports.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

Today, we will return to the relief measures after the floods that took place in Siberia and the Far East.

As you may recall, the last time I was in that region and met with the locals – we worked with you back then – I said that I would keep the developments under control, clearly, because there is a significant amount of work to be done and there are lots of flood victims.

I am aware that work is underway and plenty has already been accomplished, but from my last meeting with the local people I also know all too well that there are masses of complaints. Today, I would like to hear what is being done for the people and in terms of restoring social infrastructure, buildings and so on.

First of all, I would like to hear from you clear and concrete reports to the point. I propose organising our work today as follows: do not tell me about the number of victims or how much we have to do, but instead report specifically about what has already been done and what remains to be done in the near future. Just show me the numbers.

Of course, I would very much like to hear from you how the funds received from the federal budget are being spent. They are quite hefty, and more funds are coming. I hope there will be no more information to say the funds have arrived, but never made it to the contractors or the people entitled to compensation.

