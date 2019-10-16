Gazprom’s year-to-date gas supplies to Hungary exceed 2018 total

Source: Gazprom

Release

October 16, 2019, 13:50

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, took place today in Moscow.

The parties reviewed issues related to cooperation in the energy sector, including exports of Russian gas to Hungary. It was noted that Gazprom’s supplies to the country over nine and a half months of 2019 totaled 8.9 billion cubic meters of gas, 17 per cent more than in the entire year of 2018.

Particular attention at the meeting was paid to the development of Hungary’s gas transmission system.

Background

In 2018, Gazprom supplied to Hungary 7.6 billion cubic meters of gas, an increase of 9.3 per cent (7 billion cubic meters) from 2017.

In 2017, Alexey Miller and Peter Szijjarto signed a roadmap to implement a number of measures aimed at developing Hungary’s gas transmission system.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

Related news

MIL OSI