Greetings to delegates of 18th conference of intelligence, law enforcement and security service heads of foreign partner agencies of the Russian Federal Security Service

The message reads, in part:

“Over the past years your forum has gained a reputation of being a popular platform for discussing topical matters pertaining to national, regional and global security and has made a great contribution to the development of a true partnership between specialised agencies in many countries.

Today, it is important to join the efforts of special services in fighting common challenges and threats. The main tasks include the establishment of effective measures to counter terrorism, extremism and cross-border crime, as well as to identify and eliminate funding and weapon supply channels to illegal military groups.

And, of course, it is necessary to strengthen cooperation to prevent propaganda of radicalism and violence, including on the internet.

I am confident that this conference will be held in a business-like and constructive manner, and that its decisions will help to create an algorithm of the joint work between special services.”

