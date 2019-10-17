Grom-2019 strategic command-post exercises

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Command was conducted from the National Defence Management Centre of the Russian Federation. Practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles were carried out during the exercises from submarines of the Northern and Pacific fleets from the Barents and Okhotsk seas at the Kura testing ground on Kamchatka and the Chizha testing ground in Arkhangelsk Region.

Surface ships of the Northern Fleet and the Caspian Flotilla took part in the exercises. They carried out launches of Kalibr precision cruise missiles and Tu-95MS long-distance aircraft.

The crew of the Yars mobile ground-based missile system launched an intercontinental ballistic missile at the Kura testing ground from the Plesetsk spaceport.

About 12,000 service personnel, 213 launchers of the Strategic Missile Forces, up to 105 aircraft, up to 15 surface ships, five submarines and 310 units of combat and special equipment were engaged in the exercises.

