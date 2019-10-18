Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus A.Dapkiunas meets the Ambassador of Japan

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

16-10-2019

On October 16, 2019, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Dapkiunas, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Belarus, Hiroki Tokunaga, on the occasion of the presentation of his copies of Credentials.

The diplomatic relations between Belarus and Japan were established in 1992. Until December 2018, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Russian Federation was accredited in Belarus concurrently. Hiroki Tokunaga is the first Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan, accredited only in Belarus.

During the meeting the interlocutors discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the spheres of economy and trade, pointed out prospects in the fields of engineering and IT.

Belarusian and Japanese diplomats noted the importance of intensification of Belarusian-Japanese interstate contacts, especially at the high and highest levels, and agreed to coordinate efforts to develop such contacts.

The parties emphasized the need to continue regular contacts between the Foreign affairs Ministries of Belarus and Japan, constructive cooperation and mutual support within international organizations, and discussed ways to facilitate interaction between interested agencies and organizations of the two countries.

MIL OSI