Greetings on the opening of the 23rd World Russian People’s Council

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This year, the forum’s theme – Preserving People: The Present and Future of Russia – is highly relevant not only for our country, but for the entire world.

Civilisation is currently facing the most serious demographic challenges, and many countries are experiencing a real crisis, the destructive devaluation of the fundamental moral and family values, which have defined the life of the society for centuries and thousands of years.

I firmly believe that Russia’s confident onward movement, its sovereignty and national security depend a lot on the preservation and strengthening of spiritual values, as well as the conservation and multiplying of the Russian and other peoples of our country.

Our actions should correspond with this historic task. The measures that are being implemented regarding demographic development, birth rate supporting, reducing the mortality rate and increasing life expectancy, should be complemented with a long-term strategy for the next decades to come.

Its goal is to raise generations whose absolute values, the meaning and the principle of life is a large family with many children, caring for the family, both children and parents, and being responsible for the fate of the Fatherland.

Our plans and consistent work in all areas – education, culture, the economy, spatial development, housing construction, development of cities and villages, healthcare and social policy – must correspond to the task.

And, of course, we need to combine the efforts of the state and the public and maintain cooperation with the Russian Orthodox Church and other traditional religions of Russia.”

MIL OSI