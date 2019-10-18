Greetings to participants in celebrations marking writer Mustai Karim’s 100th birthday

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Mustai Karim was an outstanding poet, writer and playwright, a prominent public figure and thought leader, a person with powerful and generous talent.

His inspirational creativity imbued with sincere filial love for his native Bashkortostan, his fellow people, their indigenous customs and traditions affirms the ideals of peace, kindness, justice and the great value of unity in our multi-ethnic Fatherland.

Mustai Karim’s legacy has had a huge impact on contemporary authors and has become a true literary phenomenon, an important and integral part of our rich historical, cultural and spiritual heritage.”

MIL OSI