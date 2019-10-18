Young Polish countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński with Gramophone’s 2019 Award

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland in English

At 29, Orliński is one of the world’s most sought-after countertenors. Born in Warsaw, he studied at the Fryderyk Chopin University of Music. After the studies received postgraduate training at Juilliard School in New York, studying with Edith Wiens. He gained a reputation as a singer of striking vocal beauty and talented stagecraft, famous for charisma and professional break-dancer training. His fame rose rapidly on both sides of the Atlantic, but the performance of Vivaldi’s aria Vedrò con mio diletto, published by France Musique, was a turning point in his career. The video became a viral also because of Orliński’s clothing: shorts and flip-flops. Orliński didn’t learn that the performance was also to be streamed online and it was too late for him to change clothes, so he sang just as he was. The clip was watched by more than 4 milion people on YouTube!