Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

21 October 2019

In an interview to the Kazakh news agency Khabar Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said that he believes in good prospects of Belarus-Kazakhstan cooperation.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said that under the new President of Kazakhstan the bilateral cooperation will remain on the growth track. “You have mentioned Kazakhstan’s new President. You know, his entire policy is meant to continue the processes between Belarus and Kazakhstan and to promote our common economic union,” the Belarusian leader said.

“This person can continue and even build up on this dynamics. There is a foundation, there is a goal. We will stick to it. Believe me, we will keep the ball rolling. Our relations will become even better,” the head of state emphasized.

The questions addressed to the President during the interview covered various aspects of Belarus-Kazakhstan relations, as well as interaction within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union. The head of state was asked some personal questions, too.

MIL OSI