MOEX ranked among world’s best employers for third straight year

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

For the third year in a row, Forbes has named MOEX among the world’s best employers.

The ranking is based on the 2019 Forbes Global 2000 list, which tracks the largest public companies in 60 countries.

Yury Denisov, Chief Executive Officer of Moscow Exchange, said:

“We are happy to be named among the world’s best employers by Forbes magazine, one of the most trusted sources for business news and information. Our HR strategy is built on the best global HR practices and has been the key to our growing success and reputation. MOEX is constantly improving its incentive programs for employees, investing in a culture that supports an effective and comfortable work environment. And this helps MOEX employees in addressing global tasks and developing the national financial market infrastructure. We would like to thank everyone who voted for us”.

The 500-company list was created based on 1.4 million recommendations sourced from a variety of polls and surveys. Respondents around the world were asked to rate their own employer and the likelihood that they would recommend the employer to a friend or family member. Respondents were also rated other employers they admired. The most highly rated companies made the top 500.

Other Russian companies on the list include Norilsk Nickel, Rosneft, United Aircraft Corporation, Severstal, RusHydro, and Lukoil.

MIL OSI