Six more companies of Gazprom Group to join tax monitoring regime

Source: Gazprom

Background

The first subsidiary of Gazprom to join the tax monitoring regime was Gazprom Export. The subsidiary transitioned to tax monitoring on January 1, 2019.

Tax monitoring is a form of tax control that allows a tax authority to monitor, in real time, the accuracy of tax calculations and the completeness and timeliness of payments (transfers) with regard to taxes, duties and insurance fees payable by taxpayers in compliance with the Tax Code of the Russian Federation.

Tax monitoring is a method of enhanced outreach whereby an organization gives a tax authority real-time access to accounting and tax data, gaining in return the right to, in case of doubt, request that the tax authority present a reasoned opinion on the tax consequences of the transactions being undertaken.

The introduction of a tax monitoring regime helps accelerate the resolution of tax legislation-related disputes, allows the taxpayer to avoid further accruals of taxes, penalties and fines, and alleviates the burden of tax control.

