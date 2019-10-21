Terms of Main Deposit Auction

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

As of 22/10/2019

Auction date

22.10.2019

Type of instrument

Main auction

Deposit term

1 week

Auction method

аmerican

Settlement date

23.10.2019

Maturity date

30.10.2019

Procedure for document exchange

using Thomson Reuters System, Moscow Exchange trading system, Direct exchange of documents in electronic form (pursuant to Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4600-U, dated 3 November 2017 (using personal accounts)

Maximum share of non-competitive bids, %

0

Maximum bid acceptable rate, % p.a.

7,00

Maximum award amount, bln of rubles

—

Minimum amount of one bid, mln of rubles

10

Schedual* for the submission of bids

Time* of auction result publication

till 14:30

Schedule* for negotiating the terms of deposit / sending counter-bids:

Via Reuters Dealing System

After publishing the results of the auction on the official Bank of Russia website till 17:00 the day of the deposit auction conducted

Via Moscow Exchange Trading System

Within 1 hour after publishing of the Deposit auction results on the official website of the Bank of Russia

Via direct exchange in electronic form

Within 1 hour after publishing of the Deposit auction results on the official website of the Bank of Russia

Bank of Russia dealing code in Reuters Dealing System for the submission of bids and negotiatiating the terms of deposit

BKRZ

* Moscow time.

Data is available from 17/04/2012 to 22/10/2019.

