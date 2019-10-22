Gazprom and Fortum review cooperation-related issues

Source: Gazprom

Background

Fortum is a Finnish energy corporation.

Fortum holds a 49.99 per cent stake in Uniper SE. On October 8, 2019, Fortum announced that it had entered into agreements with the Elliott and Knight Vinke investment funds to acquire a 20.5 per cent stake in Uniper for approximately EUR 2.3 billion. As a result of the deal, Fortum’s share in Uniper may increase to 70.5 per cent.

Nord Stream 2 is the construction project for a gas pipeline with the annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea. In 2017, Nord Stream 2 AG signed agreements with ENGIE, OMV, Royal Dutch Shell, Uniper, and Wintershall to provide financing for 50 per cent of the total cost of the project.

Fortum owns 29.5 per cent of TGC-1 (part of the Gazprom Energoholding Group).

