Wolves Summit is coming back to Warsaw

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland in English

It’s a unique opportunity to meet 1:1 with 300 startups, 200 investors and 300 corporates. Thanks to the advanced matchmaking tool available before and during the conference, the participants will be able to schedule over 3000 well-matched meetings.

To enable startups from all sectors and at different stages of development to use the leverage of Wolves Summit and to ensure the highest relevance of those present, the organizers will select 300 tech startups and invite them to join the conference for free. The Wolves Summit will also host the next edition of The Great Pitch startup competition. Conference participants will also have the opportunity to listen to experts. The topics of this edition will revolve around corporate and ecological responsibility in business, the future of medicine and the power of digital image. Specialists on the Wolves Summit stage will also talk about the startup landscape in Central and Eastern Europe.

Source: Wolves Summit