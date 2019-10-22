Working meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Ms Golodets, you know that quite recently we held a number of events in the areas you oversee: the Council on Sport in the area of sport, and quite recently we celebrated the centenary of VGIK [the Russian State University of Cinematography]. I also attended this event and held a meeting with cultural workers, primarily, filmmakers.

The first issue has several aspects. One is the coordination of work between federal, regional and local government bodies. This was noted as a problem because decisions are often made at the municipal level without being backed by resources, and there is a mishap between the state and municipal levels.

The second aspect is the methodological recommendations of federal government bodies. Regrettably, they are often missing as well.

The third aspect is a barrier-free environment at sports facilities. We have many commitments in this respect, and this is written practically in all our fundamental documents. How effectively is this carried out?

And, finally, the standards of higher education that provide for the specialty of sports coach–teacher have not been endorsed, although my instruction to this effect was supposed to be fulfilled by August 1.

And, finally, there is a whole set of issues in the field of cinema arts. I believe the Minister of Culture has reported to you about them. This is a procedure for supporting debut films by cinema university graduates. Incidentally, filmmakers say that not only debut films but also big movies are also supported exclusively on a commercial basis. I understand there are problems here, but people, specialists are concerned about this. Second is government support for documentaries: does it exist or not, and how will this support be transformed.

A potential merge of the Gorky Film Studio and Soyuzmultfilm [Russian animation studio] was also mentioned. I would like to hear your comments on this score as well.

Go ahead, please.

To be continued.

MIL OSI