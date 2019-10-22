Working meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Ms Golikova, we have repeatedly discussed the issue of establishing research centres under the Science national project. We agreed that it is necessary to develop a legal framework for these purposes as soon as possible, and select priority areas and regions that are ready for implementation of these projects. Would you update me on the progress?

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova Golikova TatyanaDeputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation : Mr President, I would like to report on the current status of the Science national project but, first of all, I would like to say that the project has become national for the first time and attracted a lot of attention. There is healthy competition among scientists when it comes to choosing locations for future research and training centres and integrated mathematics centres.

As concerns the research and training centres, we have 15 centres under the Science national project. They were initiated by the Russian regions which see potential in the synergy of science, education and industrial production. So, keeping this in mind and also considering your instruction given in your Address [to the Federal Assembly], instead of holding competitions, this year we tried to select five pilot regions that are best prepared for testing the research and training centre programmes. In 2020 and 2021 we will be selecting five centres each year based on competition, according to the clear criteria specified in the respective Government resolution.

To be continued.

