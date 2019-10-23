Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus O.Kravchenko visits France

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

23-10-2019

On October 22-23, 2019 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, visited Strasbourg (France).

On October 22, 2019 O.Kravchenko took part in a meeting of the Group of Rapporteurs on Democracy of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, during which he outlined the assessments of the Belarusian side of the Council of Europe Action Plan for Belarus for 2019-2021. A discussion on the priority areas of the dialogue with the Council of Europe took place.

On the same day, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Maria Peicinovich-Buric. The current state and possible directions of enhancing cooperation between our country and the Council of Europe in various spheres were discussed. The importance of further joining of Belarus to the legal instruments of an international organization was emphasized.

During the negotiations of O.Kravchenko with Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Wojciech Savitsky, the parties examined the dossier of relations between Belarus and the Council of Europe in the parliamentary dimension.

On October 23, 2019 O.Kravchenko met with Head of the Delegation of the European Parliament for Relations with Belarus, Robert Biedron, during which the parties discussed the current state and ways to develop relations between Belarus and the EU in the context of the activities of the delegation of the European Parliament.

MIL OSI