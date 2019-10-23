Meeting with Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Chairman, colleagues, friends,

Let me welcome all of you to Russia.

I would like to thank you for deciding to come to the summit in Sochi. At the very beginning of our conversation, I would like to note that Sudan is certainly one of our long-standing reliable partners, and we appreciate this.

I know that very important internal political processes are taking place in your country. We consider the signing of the constitutional declaration, the formation of the Sovereignty Council and the establishment of a transitional government to be the first steps aimed at getting the country on the path of sustainable development. Many tasks still lie ahead. We intend to continue rendering all necessary aid and support for the normalisation of the situation.

We will continue making sure that the positions of the international community, primarily Western countries, on the Sudan problem are unbiased and based on respect for its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

We appreciate the traditional solidarity of our Sudanese partners in countering all kinds of destructive challenges at international and other venues.

Mr Chairman, we see opportunities for consolidating our trade and economic ties. We have good prospects. Our key task is to diversify commodity flows, which will guarantee stable and sustainable trade growth.

In this context, we count on the effective work of the inter-governmental commission. Its sixth meeting took place in Moscow in December 2018.

We are already carrying out major projects today, including cooperation in mining minerals and other resources. Russian companies invest in your gold mining industry. The flagship Kush project, mining three tonnes of gold per year, is being implemented by Russian company Global Resources. Our investors are interested in building up their presence and are willing to share their experience and technological developments.

Needless to say, there are issues that require special attention, but I hope we will talk about everything during today’s conversation.

To be continued.

MIL OSI