Plenary session of the Russia–Africa Economic Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President, heads of state and heads of government of the African countries, friends, ladies and gentlemen,

I would like to offer my heartfelt greetings to all of you, participants and guests of the Russia−Africa Economic Forum timed to coincide with the first ever summit of Russia and African states.

All countries of the African continent are represented here today, by top officials, politicians and, of course, business leaders. Top managers of almost 2,000 Russian and foreign companies are taking part in this forum. The topic of this plenary session, Russia and Africa: Uncovering the Potential for Cooperation, is extremely important and relevant.

Economic issues are an integral part and an actual priority of Russia’s relations with the African countries. Developing close business ties serves our common interests, contributes to the sustainable growth of all our countries, helps to improve quality of life and solve numerous social problems.

A lot of effort went into the preparations for this forum. Multiple events on specific fields of Russian-African cooperation have been held over the past year. They include an economic conference and a meeting of the African Export-Import Bank Board of Directors in Moscow last June. The programme of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum included a special session on advancing cooperation with the African continent. There have been many other themed exhibitions, seminars, Russian-African business mission exchanges, in-depth and engaged discussions of prospective joint projects in trade, investment and industry-specific programmes.

To reiterate, African countries are becoming increasingly attractive for Russian businesses. This is largely due to the fact that Africa is becoming a global economic growth centre. According to experts, Africa’s GDP will have reached $29 trillion by 2050.

Russia-Africa trade more than doubled over the past five years and exceeded, as our colleague just said, $20 billion. Is that a lot or a little? A colleague of ours said this is a good figure. I cannot agree with this. I think it is way too little. After all, ladies and gentlemen, keep in mind that Egypt accounts for $7.7 billion, or 40 percent, of these $20 billion. We have many potential partners in Africa, lots of them. They have good development prospects and enormous growth potential. Of course, this is not enough.

Notably, the product range of counter trading is expanding, and the share of non-resource – agricultural and industrial – products is increasing. Russia is among the top ten suppliers of food to the African market. We are now exporting more agricultural products than weapons to the markets of third countries. Weapons account for $15 billion of our exports, whereas agricultural products are nearing $25 billion in sales, I believe. So, the potential for development is good here, too, and there are things to discuss.

We hope that taking all this together will continue to push the trade numbers up, and, I believe, we can easily at least double the volume of trade within the next four to five years.

Integration processes unfolding in Africa provide additional opportunities for cooperation. We welcome the creation of the African Continental Free Trade Area as part of the African Union and are willing to work with this new entity.

We support establishing close working contacts between the AU Commission and the Eurasian Economic Commission, which will sign a memorandum of understanding tomorrow. As an active participant in the EAEU, Russia will do its best to facilitate the convergence of trade regimes in the African Free Trade Area and the EAEU common market.

To be continued.

MIL OSI