Aleksandr Danilov appointed as Director of Banking Supervision Support Department (24.10.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English
Aleksandr Danilov appointed as Director of Banking Supervision Support Department
By the Order of the Bank of Russia Governor, Aleksandr Danilov has been appointed as Director of the Director of Banking Supervision Support Department of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, effective from 5 November 2019.
Mr Danilov has worked for Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd since 2006.
24 October 2019
