Bank of Russia Bulletin released (23.10.2019)

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 69 (2121) of 23 October 2019 has been released.

The Credit Institutions section publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD‑2412, dated 17.10.2019, on the extension of the term of activity of the provisional administration to manage the Nizhny Novgorod-based bank JSC VOCBANK;

No. OD-2433, dated 22.10.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2099, dated 12 September 2019.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5216-U, dated 22 July 2019, ‘On Additional Requirements for the Procedure to Form the Committee of Central Depository Customers and Requirements for the Regulation on the Committee of Central Depository Customers’ (becomes effective 180 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 17.10.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5222-U, dated 1 August 2019, ‘On Requirements for Internal Control Rules to Prevent, Detect and Suppress the Misuse of Insider Information and (or) Market Manipulation of Legal Entities Indicated in Clauses 1, 3-8, 11 and 12, Article 4 of Federal Law No. 224-FZ, Dated 27 July 2010, ‘On Countering the Misuse of Insider Information and Market Manipulation and Amending Certain Laws of the Russian Federation’ (becomes effective 180 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 22.10.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5227-U, dated 7 August 2019, ‘On Cases, the Timeframe, Procedure, Composition and Scope of Non-disclosable Information Provided by a Credit Institution to the Bank of Russia and Notification of the Bank of Russia by a Credit Institution of the Disclosure of a Limited Portion and (or) Scope of Information Which is Subject to Disclosure in Accordance with the Federal Law ‘On Banks and Banking Activities’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 21.10.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5230-U, dated 12 August 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 3335-U, Dated 22 July 2014, ‘On the Procedure and Timeframe for an Insurance Company to Inform the Bank of Russia about the Types of Insurance It Will Perform Within a Corresponding Type of Activity’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 22.10.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5231-U, dated 12 August 2019, ‘On the Procedure and Timeframe for an Insurer to Submit to the Bank of Russia the Insurance Rules, Insurance Rate Calculation Methods, Rate Structure and Insurance Reserves Regulations Which Were Approved for Different Types of Insurance, and Amendments to the Insurance Rules, Insurance Rate Calculation Methods, Rate Structure and Insurance Reserves Regulations, and the Supporting Documents’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 22.10.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5254-U, dated 12 September 2019, ‘On the Form (Format), Requirements for the Content and Procedure for Consideration of an Application Issued by a Joint-stock Company to Relieve It of the Duty to Disclose Information in Accordance with Article 30 of the Federal Law ‘On the Securities Market’, and on the List of Documents Which Should be Attached to Such Application’ (becomes effective from 1 January 2020; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 21.10.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5256-U, dated 12 September 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 452-P, Dated 28 December 2014, ‘On the Procedure for the Bank of Russia to Keep the State Register of Credit History Bureaus and the Requirements for Financial Standing and Business Reputation of Participants in a Credit History Bureau’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 21.10.2019);

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-06-59/75, dated 2 October 2019, ‘On the Right of a Lender to Demand Early Repayment of Consumer Loans’;

The federal standard of actuarial activity ‘The Specifics of Actuarial Valuation During Liquidation of Non-governmental Pension Funds’.

23 October 2019

