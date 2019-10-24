Meeting with heads of African news agencies

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Invited to the meeting were General Manager of the Algeria Press Service Fakhredine Beldi, Director General of the Cameroon News Agency Xavier Messe a Tiati, Executive Director of Cabo Verdean News Agency Infopress Jacqueline Furtado Carvalho, General Manager of Agence Congolaise de Presse Anasth Wilfrid Mbossa, CEO of Ghana News Agency Albert Kofi Owusu, Central Director of AIP (Agence Ivoirienne de Presse) Oumou Barry Sana, Director General of the Maghreb Arab Press news agency Khalil Hachimi Idrissi, FAAPA Secretary General Mohamed Anis, Director of Communication and Cooperation at the Maghreb Arab Press Agency Rachid Tijani, Director General of the Senegalese Press Agency Thierno Birahim Fall, andChief-Editor of the Seychelles News Agency Rassin Vannier. Russia was represented by Director General of TASS Sergei Mikhailov.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: I would like to welcome you all. Thank you for your interest in our event. I am sure that you will like everything, and you will convey the whole meaning and atmosphere of this event to your viewers and listeners. Thank you very much.

MIL OSI