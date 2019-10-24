On Belarusian-Slovak joint commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On October 24, 2019 the 14th meeting of the Belarusian-Slovak joint commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation under the leadership of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Evgeny Shestakov, and the State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy of the Slovak Republic, Rastislav Chovanec, was held in Minsk.

The Commission was attended by representatives of government, academic and business circles of the two countries.

During the negotiations the parties agreed to further expand collaboration in industrial cooperation, agriculture, science and technology, education, energy, credit and financial sector, standardization, metrology and conformity assessment, pharmaceuticals, IT, regional cooperation, etc.

At the end of the Commission’s work the co-chairs signed the Protocol of the 14th meeting of the Belarusian-Slovak joint Commission.

