Press statements by presidents of Russia and Egypt following Russia–Africa Summit

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: President el-Sisi, ladies and gentlemen,

The first Russia-Africa Summit is over. Summing up its work over the two days, we can say that this event opened up a new page in the history of Russia’s relations with African countries. This was a business meeting but at the same time it was very friendly, if not cordial, and this created a special atmosphere for our discussions.

Delegations of all African countries without exception arrived in Sochi. Over forty states were represented by top officials. The summit was preceded by a representative economic forum. Many multilateral and bilateral contacts took place at the top and other levels. Most important, they were held at the business level.

The results of the joint efforts are reflected in the final declaration. This document sets goals and tasks for the further development of Russia-Africa cooperation in all areas: politics, security, the economy, science, technology, culture and humanitarian sphere.

To ensure that our cooperation is regular and consistent, the forum made a decision at the initiative of our African friends to create a new dialogue mechanism – the Russia-Africa partnership forum.

Top-level meetings will take place within its framework once every three years, held alternately in Russia and in an African state. The forum will also provide for annual consultations between the foreign ministers of Russia and three African countries: the current, future and previous chairpersons of the African Union.

Russia-Africa relations are based on long-standing traditions of friendship and solidarity formed back when our country supported the struggle of the peoples of Africa against colonialism, racism and apartheid, protected their independence and sovereignty, and helped establish statehood, build the foundations of the national economy and create combat-ready national armed forces.

Our specialists have built major infrastructure facilities, including hydroelectric power plants, roads and industrial enterprises. Thousands of Africans have received high-quality professional training in our country.

Expanding and simplifying mutually beneficial ties with African states are among Russia’s foreign policy priorities. We are constructively working together at the UN and its regional sector-specific institutions.

Our countries’ positions on important issues on the international agenda are close or similar. We are grateful to our African partners for supporting resolutions of prime importance for us, such as resolutions on combating the glorification of Nazism, on the non-deployment of weapons in space first, on confidence-building measures in outer space, and on international information security.

As a permanent member of the United Nations, Russia stands with the countries of Africa on matters of strengthening peace and stability on the continent and ensuring regional security.

We are also striving to establish cooperation with African integration associations. Prospects for cooperation between the integration associations of Africa and the Eurasian Economic Union were discussed at a meeting between the heads of regional African organisations and the Eurasian Economic Commission Board chairman.

As you have just seen, a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Eurasian Economic Commission and the African Union Commission. We plan to expand trade and economic cooperation.

The economic forum, which, as you are aware, took place yesterday, was devoted to this. The discussions and presentations by key Russian companies, as well as specific sessions focusing on particular areas of cooperation have shown that Russian and African business circles are interested in expanding mutually beneficial ties.

Ladies and gentlemen,

You understand that when we established relations back in the times of the Soviet Union, it was done according to the existing state blueprints. It was good, but it is hard to imagine this today.

Today we need more information about each other’s capacities; it is necessary that all the participants in the economic processes keep track of the latest events and African countries’ capabilities and competitive strengths on global markets. It is impossible to do without events like the one we held yesterday. All the necessary conditions have been created for such work.

Last year Russia’s trade with African states grew more than 17 percent and exceeded $20 billion, which we mentioned many times yesterday and today. We believe that we can bring it to higher levels and reach at least $40 billion.

Energy is an important area of economic cooperation. Joint projects are implemented in traditional sectors such as hydrocarbon production, construction and repair of power generation facilities as well as in peaceful nuclear energy and the use of renewable energy sources.

Russian companies are ready to work with their African partners to upgrade transport infrastructure, develop telecommunications and digital technologies, provide information security, and they offer the most advanced technologies and engineering solutions.

And, of course, Russia will continue its traditional training of highly qualified national experts for all branches of the economy of the African states. I was very glad today when a participant in our discussion spoke in Russian, with almost no accent.

Let me remind you that over 100 educational institutions have been built in Africa with the support of our country. Approximately 500,000 Africans completed training. Of these, about 100,000 people received diplomas from Soviet and Russian universities, and 250,000 studied at joint educational centres in the African countries themselves. Another 150,000 specialists were trained during the construction and operation of large industrial enterprises built with our participation.

Russia will further assist African countries in developing national healthcare, ensuring broad access for all segments of the population to qualified medical care, and strengthening Africa’s capacity to combat epidemics.

And I want to emphasise that such work is absolutely mutually beneficial, since it also gives Russian companies the opportunity to work in the African market, interact with African partners and receive appropriate benefits in the interests of the Russian Federation and its citizens.

In conclusion, I would like to thank the current Chairperson of the African Union, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and all our Egyptian friends; there are many of them, we all know them well; they played a direct, practical role in the preparation of yesterday’s and today’s events.

I would like to thank them for their active participation in this work and the holding of the summit. And of course, I would like to express gratitude to all African colleagues participating in the summit for the fruitful joint work.

I am sure that the implementation of the plans and initiatives agreed upon during the summit will help bring Russian-African cooperation to a qualitatively new level.

Thank you for your attention.

