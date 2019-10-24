Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin is attending the Russia-Africa Summit.

The heads of delegations attending the Russia-Africa Summit posed for photographs before the event.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, dear friends, welcome again.

I would like to once again wholeheartedly welcome you to Russia. I hope you enjoyed yesterday evening. The performance we prepared for you was designed to demonstrate the soul of Russia and the Russian people. I believe that our performers have staged a talented and impressive demonstration of our respect for African culture and traditions.

Today we will hold several sessions. Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to proceed, if I may.

First of all, I would like to address the President of Egypt and all the other heads of state and government and the leaders of executive bodies of regional organisations.

We welcome all of you to the summit in Sochi devoted to interaction between Russia and Africa. Gathered here are representatives from all 54 African states and the leading regional organisations. It is the first meeting of this scale, which is evidence of our mutual desire to promote ties in all spheres and to strengthen our multifaceted partnership.

