Ex-prisoner of conscience Dzmitry Paliyenka gets 3 years of “house arrest”

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/94659 2019 2019-10-25T13:42:03+0300 2019-10-25T13:42:03+0300 2019-10-25T13:42:04+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/palienka_paslia_suda1.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Activist Dzmitry Paliyenka after the trial. October 25, 2019

Dzmitry Paliyenka, former political prisoner and Amnesty International’s prisoner of conscience, has been sentenced to three years of “restricted freedom,” after a highly controversial trial at the Minsk City Court. The activist was released in the courtroom.

Paliyenka was found guilty of using pepper spray against a passer-by during a conflict in March 2019. The court qualified the offense as “especially malicious hooliganism” (Art. 339, Part 3 of the Criminal Code).

The trial was expected to be held behind closed doors. To protest the decision, Dzmitry Paliyenka slashed his arm shortly after being brought to the courtroom. As a result, the judge announced an open trial, while the prosecutor unexpectedly dropped three of the four charges against the activist. Yet, the remaining charge could have resulted in lengthy imprisonment, after the prosecutor requested a 6-year sentence.

The three hearings in the case exposed multiple contradictions between the victim’s testimony and those given by the witnesses during the investigation and in the courtroom. Paliyenka himself and his lawyer insist that the defendant used pepper spray for self-defense.

The activist, who describes himself as an anarchist, will be confined to his apartment. He will also have to undergo compulsory treatment for alcohol abuse.

MIL OSI