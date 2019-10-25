Greetings on the opening of 21st World Congress of Russian Press

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your regular meetings gather media representatives whose audiences consist of millions of compatriots living abroad. Your viewers, listeners and readers maintain close ties with Russia and care about its culture, history, and traditions.

Using the media’s powerful potential to consolidate and inform, you make a significant contribution to shaping a common Russian-language information space, provide a truthful and objective coverage of important international events and counter propaganda myths as well as lies and stereotypes about Russia.

It is important that your efforts help strengthen the positions of the Russian language in the world, including as a means for interethnic communication, and creates favourable conditions for developing international cooperation in the humanitarian sphere.

I hope that during the Congress you will exchange professional experience and ideas, as well as discuss prospects for cooperation and outline new joint projects and initiatives.”

