Meeting with first President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

25 October 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with first President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan in the capital of Kazakhstan on 25 October.Nursultan Nazarbayev just returned home from Japan where he took part in the emperor’s enthronement ceremony. According to him, he did not want to cancel the meeting with the Belarus president. “We have been through a lot, lived through very difficult times. It is too late for us to change our preferences in friendship. I hope we will always be friends. The world is changing, everything is changing around us. In this situation it is very important to preserve what we have,” said the first president of Kazakhstan.He added that, as Honorary Chairman of the EAEU, he plans to attend the next summit of the union in St. Petersburg in December. Aleksandr Lukashenko said that the union needs the knowledge and expertise of the first president of Kazakhstan who was the initiator of the EAEU. “When in Armenia I noted that we were missing you and suggested to my colleagues that we invite you for the next meeting. Hence we issued our common invitation to you to attend the meeting in St. Petersburg, as the honorary chairman, to remember the old days, outline the prospects and set the strategy,” the head of state noted.The Belarusian president also spoke about the talks with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, stressing that the parties agreed on all issues on the agenda. Nursultan Nazarbayev also believes that the countries need to step up cooperation and increase mutual trade. “We have a lot to offer each other,” he said. The EAEU space, the politician added, should ease the way for bilateral cooperation, not build obstacles. “This is not a good situation when we want to buy from you, say, hydrocarbons, oil, but cannot reach an agreement. We have decided that we will push our allies on both sides,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

