President of the Republic of Poland / News / President Duda to pay official visit to the Netherlands

President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda will begin their visit to the Netherlands on Tuesday, Krzysztof Szczerski, the President’s chief aide, announced on Friday.

Krzysztof Szczerski noted that the visit to the Netherlands comes at a special moment of bilateral relations between the two countries, namely the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Breda by the 1st Polish Armoured Division under the command of Gen. Stanislaw Maczek.

On Tuesday, President Duda and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands will take part in ceremonies at the Polish Military Cemetery in Breda, where they will lay flowers at the grave of General Maczek and a monument commemorating Polish soldiers killed in the battle.

As part of the ceremonies marking the liberation of Breda, a military parade will take place in honour of the Polish soldiers.

The presidential couple and the Dutch royal couple will also meet at the Royal Palace in The Hague, where a luncheon will be given in honour of the Polish guests.

On Wednesday, the second day of the visit, President Duda will meet with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte during a working lunch. “The talks will include the most important topics on the agenda of our bilateral relations, as well as current European policy,” said Krzysztof Szczerski. He added that the leaders would also discuss economic relations, making the Dutch market more available to Polish companies, Brexit, the future of the EU, and European and global security.

The President will also meet with the chairmen of the Senate and the Lower House of the Netherlands.

The presidential couple is also scheduled to meet with representatives of the Polish community living in the Netherlands. (PAP)

