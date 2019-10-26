Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus A.Dapkiunas participates in the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

26-10-2019

On October 25-26, 2019 in Baku the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Dapkiunas, participated as part of the Belarusian delegation led by the Chair of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Andreichenko, in the XVIII Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The forum topic was “The Baku Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement: the search for a joint and adequate response to the challenges of the modern world, guided by Bandung principles”.

Background information: The NAM was founded in 1961 with the aim of upholding the interests of developing countries in conditions of escalating confrontation between the world powers. In preparation for the creation of the Non-Aligned Movement, a conference of 29 African and Asian countries took place in April 1954 in Bandung, Indonesia, and approved 10 principles of peaceful coexistence and international relations.

Currently, NAM unites 120 Member States (i.e., the second most representative association after the UN). The forum operates wit no administrative structures and no budget. Belarus has become a full-fledged member of NAM since 1998.

During the Summit, A.Dapkiunas met with representatives of the leadership of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, Bahrain, Kenya, Mongolia, Norway and Slovenia, as well as with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

