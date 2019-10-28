Greetings to International Forum of Medical Volunteers

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your meeting in Ivanovo is attended by a large and close knit team from Russia and other countries, representing various ages and jobs.

All of you are united by sympathy and goodness, a desire to support anyone in need of care and attention.

By carrying on the noble traditions of self-sacrifice and compassion, you help to resolve serious healthcare tasks, cooperating with medical institutions, doing the important job of educating and promoting the values of a healthy lifestyle and encouraging voluntary donations.

And, of course, the effort of volunteer organisations is necessary when large sport and cultural events are held.

Let me stress that it is important to continue to develop the potential for volunteer work with good deeds and social initiative as well as to more actively engage young people.”

