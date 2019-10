Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On October 29, Vladimir Putin will hold talks with President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez Diaz-Canel Bermudez MiguelPresident of the Republic of Cuba , who will be in Russia on a working visit.

The two leaders will discuss prospects for further strengthening Russia-Cuba strategic partnership in a variety of fields, as well as current issues on the international agenda.

