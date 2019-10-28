Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center "Viasna"

Observation of the elections to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus is carried out by the Belarusian Helsinki Committee and the Human Rights Center “Viasna” in the framework of the campaign “Human Rights Defenders for Free Elections”.

SUMMARY

– registered candidates have been engaged in election campaigning, but the process is not always visible for the public; pro-government candidates mainly speak to the voters at meetings organized on the premises of businesses and state-owned institutions; administrative resources have been used for this purpose;

– there were cases of bans on broadcasting addresses by opposition candidates, issuing official warnings and revocation of registration for the criticism of the authorities;

– as of October 25, according to the observers of the campaign “Human Rights Defenders for Free Elections”, as few as one complaint was satisfied out 60 filed to the six territorial election commission to appeal refusals to register candidates. Similarly, only one candidate out of 14 was allowed to run following appeals against denied registration filed in courts.

Parliamentary elections 2019: Analytical weekly report on the results of observation: October 20-25

