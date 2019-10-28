Restructuring of JSC BANK ORENBURG and OHCB RUS LTD launched (25.10.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Restructuring of JSC BANK ORENBURG and OHCB RUS LTD launched

The Bank of Russia has received a notice from JSC BANK ORENBURG about the launch of the restructuring of credit institutions submitted in compliance with Part 5, Article 23 of the Federal Law ‘On Banks and Banking Activities’:

‘Pursuant to Part 5, Article 23 of the Federal Law ‘On Banks and Banking Activities’, the credit institution Joint-stock Company Commercial Bank ORENBURG (TIN 5612031491; KPP (tax registration reason code) 561201001; location: 25 Marshala Zhukova Street, Orenburg, Orenburg Region, 460024; PSRN 1025600002230; Banking Licence No. 3269, dated 31 March 2016) (hereinafter, JSC BANK ORENBURG) hereby notifies the Bank of Russia that it has commenced the restructuring of JSC BANK ORENBURG through its merger with Orenburg Hypotecary Commercial Bank RUS (Limited Company), or OHCB RUS LTD (Registration No. 704 assigned by the Bank of Russia; location: 1 Kobozeva Street, Orenburg, Orenburg Region, 460014; PSRN 1025600001217; TIN 5610032958) subject to Decision No. 2 of the general meeting of shareholders of JSC BANK ORENBURG, dated 21 October 2019.

Also, pursuant to Decision No. 4 of the general meeting of shareholders, dated 21 October 2019, Orenburg Hypotecary Commercial Bank RUS (Limited Company), or OHCB RUS LTD, notifies the Bank of Russia that it has launched the restructuring of OHCB RUS LTD through its merger with JSC BANK ORENBURG.’

25 October 2019

