Telephone conversation with German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Angela Merkel Merkel AngelaFederal Chancellor of Germany .

The Russian President briefed the Federal Chancellor on the results of the talks with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan Recep TayyipPresident of Turkey held in Sochi on October 22, emphasising that the agreements they had reached take into account the interests of all parties and facilitate the restoration of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

The two leaders agreed that the implementation of the provisions of the Russian-Turkish memorandum will help stabilise the situation in northeast Syria and promote the intra-Syrian political process, including in the context of the launch of the Constitutional Committee, scheduled for October 30, 2019 in Geneva.

In relation to another round of Russia-EU-Ukraine trilateral ministerial consultations that are taking place today in Brussels, the two officials also exchanged opinions on the continuation of Russian gas transit through Ukraine to Europe after the relevant contract expires at the end of 2019.

MIL OSI