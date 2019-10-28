Vladimir Putin will unveil a monument to Yevgeny Primakov on October 29

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On October 29, Vladimir Putin will take part in the unveiling of a monument to Yevgeny Primakov in a public garden near the Foreign Ministry.

On this day, the outstanding statesman, scholar and politician Yevgeny Primakov would have marked his 90th birthday.

The decision to erect the monument was made last February during a meeting of the monumental art commission under the Moscow City Duma.

The monument was designed by a creative group headed by sculptor, national artist Georgy Frangulyan.

